US President Biden Has 'not Spoken' To Ukraine's Zelensky Since 'minor Incursion' Remark

United States President Joe Biden has not spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky since the American leader made the remarks about the possibility of Russia conducting a “minor incursion” of the neighbouring country, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. White House’s clarification about Biden not speaking with Zelensky came after the US President in his first press conference of 2022 on Wednesday said that it would be a “disaster” for Russia if it invaded Ukraine. He went on to say that in the event of “minor incursion”, the US and its allies would just “end up having to fight about what to do and what not to do." His remarks drew fire against the US.

Following Biden’s statements on Wednesday, Psaki on Thursday was questioned if the US President had talked to his Ukrainian counterpart. To this, the White House press secretary said, “He has not. He has spoken with him a couple of times, as you know, in the last month. But we have spoken at a very high level but below the President.”

Biden had said, “I think what you’re going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades. And it depends on what it does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do, et cetera.” However, Zelensky denounced the US President's remarks and said that there are “no minor incursions and small nations”.

Psaki said Biden’s intention was not to say ‘minor incursion’ was acceptable

Just hours after Biden’s press conference on Wednesday and before her own news briefing on Thursday, Psaki appeared on CNN and underscored the US President's words. She clarified that Biden did not intend to send a message to Russia that what according to him was a “minor incursion” into Ukraine was acceptable. Psaki said in the televised interview, “That’s absolutely not what our intention was, or not the message we’ve sent”.

In the same appearance, the White House press secretary added that the US treasury Department recently announced sanctions against a number of individuals allegedly connected to Russia’s disinformation campaigns in Ukraine. While Russia has ramped up its troop’s presence on the border with Ukraine, it has also dismissed all allegations by the West and Kyiv about “aggressive actions” and the possibility of an invasion into the neighbouring nations. These developments have, however, tensed Russia’s relationship with the West.

