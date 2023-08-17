US President Biden In Hot Water For Maui Wildfires Deaths Remark During His Vacation

US President Joe Biden is being slammed for his off-handed response to a question on the deaths and tragedy unfolding in the raging wildfires on Maui that have killed at least 96 people. While enjoying a weekend of waves and sun at his favourite beach getaway, Rehoboth, Biden was asked by a reporter to comment on the devastation in Maui that has left dozens dead and missing. “Will you come talk about the Hawaii response Mr. President?” a reporter from the rope line to the US President. To this, Biden responded quickly: 'No comment.'

Republicans and critics of the US President are deriding Biden's cold reaction to the tragedy saying that their leader was unconcerned about deaths and devastation back at home while the Democrats are eagerly involved in sending aid to Ukraine overseas. Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, a GOP questioned Biden's vague remark saying: "When you have a president that has advocated for over $100 billion going to a foreign country that really we have no place investing in while actively ignoring what is happening in Hawaii and really helping Hawaii, I think that tells you exactly what you need to know about this president."

A Hawaii Democrat also criticized Biden’s response to reporters’ questions about the deaths and tragedy in his state as "shocking" and "quite disappointing." The former Hawaii state Rep. Mark Kaniela Ing, a Democrat who serves as the national director of the Green New Deal Network, expressed disappointment saying, "I campaigned for you [Biden]. Now, when I lose dozens of my friends, family, and neighbors. This?" Later, he deleted the post on social media. In an interview with Fox, the Democrat stated that he was shocked at Biden's comment.

"When things like this happen, it's really the time to — if you do the kind of work I do, when the wave crests, you’ve got to paddle hardest," he told the American broadcaster Fox news. "When tragedies like this occur, it's shocking to see people just conducting business as usual. … On the one hand, you don't want everyone to be in a perpetual somber mood, but on the other hand, how can you just carry on like that?"

Biden forgets name of Maui: 'One where you see on television all of the time..'

As he publicly spoke for the first time about the deadly Hawaii wildfires on Tuesday, Biden seemed to forget the name of the devastated island of Maui. The 80-year-old leader joked that he prefers to keep his speeches to under 18 minutes but this time he would make an exception by speaking about the wildfires. Biden then forgot the name of the island 'Maui' during the speech he made in Milwaukee, Wisc. Instead, he referred to the island as “the one where you see on television all of the time."

White House published a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, expressing concern about the devastation in Maui and detailing government resources that were offered to the beleaguered residents. “As residents of Hawaii mourn the loss of life and devastation taking place across their beautiful home, we mourn with them. Like I’ve said, not only our prayers are with those impacted – but every asset we have will be available to them,” read the statement attributed to US President Biden.