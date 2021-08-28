US President Biden, Israeli PM Bennett Discuss Afghanistan Crisis, Iran Nuclear Deal

On Friday, US President Joe Biden welcomed his Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to the White House. The leaders talked about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and also discussed Iran's persistent danger and the importance of keeping a nuclear bomb out of its hands. Their conference was postponed by one day following a devastating attack in Afghanistan, which killed 13 US service members, including 10 Marines, a Navy sailor, and an Army soldier.

Tensions between Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was close to former US President Donald Trump, and the previous Democratic administration led by Barack Obama, who had Biden as his vice president, hampered relations between the two countries.

Bennett had made Iran a priority in his preparations for the visit, where he intended to mend Israel's ties with the United States. He had stated that he will present Biden with an alternative plan to rein in Iran's nuclear ambitions, which Tehran claims are aimed at developing a nuclear power industry, as well as limit Iran's growing influence in the Middle East in the wake of several drone attacks blamed on the Islamic Republic by the West.

Bennett, who is in Washington for the first time after becoming prime minister, is holding a series of meetings with key administration officials with the most important issue on his agenda being the Iranian nuclear threat.

The Bennett government opposes US efforts to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal, which the Obama administration signed in 2015 but abandoned three years later by former US President Donald Trump. Biden has been pushing for a renegotiation of the deal, but it has become increasingly implausible as Iran has moved further from its terms and as Ebrahim Raisi has assumed office in Tehran.

Blasts near Kabul's international airport killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 US servicemen on Thursday, according to American and Afghan officials. 26 August was also the most difficult day for US forces since since a helicopter was shot down in August 2011. Officials also indicated on Friday that the cost of the incidents could be far higher.

