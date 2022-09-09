US President Joe Biden has criticised his predecessor Donald Trump for promising to pardon January 6 rioters. Speaking at the Democratic National Committee's meeting, Biden stated that Trump has said that he will pardon rioters if he gets elected again and will even pay their legal fees, Sputnik reported. This comes as Trump recently announced that he will "very, very seriously" consider complete pardons for the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In the Democratic National Committee's meeting, Biden said, "You know what he (Trump) recently said? He said if he gets elected again, he will pardon them all (rioters). He will pay their legal fees. How can you call yourself a democrat with a small d? How can it?" He underscored that the supporters of former American President Donald Trump "embrace political violence" and pose a threat to the democracy of the US. Responding to the smae, Biden termed it "impossible" to be both "pro-insurrection and pro-democracy simultaneously," as per the news report. The US President stated that they cannot back law enforcement and "call the mob to attack the police on January 6." He asserted that he will not permit anyone to "steal" the election and called for a vote in the midterm elections. Notably, the midterm elections in the US are due to be held in November.

Trump promises to pardon January 6 rioters if elected

Earlier on 1 September, former US President Donald Trump said that if he stands for re-election and wins, he will "very very seriously" consider complete pardons for the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, CNN reported citing Wendy Bell Radio. Notably, Trump had made a similar promise during his final days in office. However, none of them was pardoned before he left office. Trump's remarks come amid significant speculation about a possible reelection candidacy. On being asked if he was going to stand again for the elections, Trump in response said, "Well the time is coming closer and I think you're going to be really happy. You know you have the campaign finance laws and it doesn't allow you, it's crazy, it's not smart."

On Wendy Bell Radio, Trump said, "I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about full pardons. If I decide to run and if I win, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons."

Image: AP