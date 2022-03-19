US President Biden Names Indian American Puneet Talwar As Ambassador Of Morocco

US President Joe Biden has announced the name of Indian American Puneet Talwar as a nominee for serving as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Morocco. According to a White House statement released on Friday, following Talwar's name, names of the other key nominees as a part of his nominations in the administration include Candace Bond, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Timmy Davis, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the State of Qatar, Nasser Paydar, Nominee for Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education, Department of Education, and Michael Lombardo, Nominee for Member of the National Council on the Arts.

Who is Puneet Talwar?

Puneet Talwar who is presently serving as a senior advisor at the State Department had earlier held the senior national security and foreign policy positions in the state department, White House, and the US Senate. Previously, he had also served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director at the National Security Council, and as a Senior Professional Staff Member at the Committee on Foreign Relations in the United States Senate.

Talking about his public service role, it includes some key roles in the U.S. House of Representatives and the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff. Outside the government administration, he has been a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, a visiting scholar at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Biden Center, a counsellor to the conflict resolution NGO Inter Mediate, and a non-resident scholar at Georgetown University’s Center for Security Studies.

Speaking on his qualifications, Talwar has earned his B.S. Degree in Engineering from Cornell University and then did his M.A. in International Affairs from Columbia University. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a native of Washington, DC.



