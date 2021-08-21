US: President Biden Names Nicolas Burns As Ambassador To China; Rahm Emanuel To Japan

US President Joe Biden had proposed two names as an ambassador for China and Japan. On August 20, Biden announced Nicholas Burns as his ambassador to China and Rahm Emanuel to Japan. The highly-anticipated announcements now await confirmation from the Senate.

Seasoned diplomats to replace politicians as ambassadors in Asia

Nicholas Burns is a celebrated diplomat of the US administration who has served both the Republican and Democratic governments for nearly 25 years. He will replace Terry Branstad, Ex-Republican President Donald Trump's ambassador to China.

Burns had served as the US ambassador to Greece under the Clinton administration. He was appointed as an ambassador undersecretary of State for political affairs to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) during the George W. Bush administration from 2005-2008. Burns, if confirmed by the Senate, will play a pivotal role in developing the tattered ties between China and the US.

The US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel is also a seasoned diplomat who served as the Chief of Staff at White House during President Barack Obama's administration. A former Congressman, Emanuel, also represented a district in Chicago. However, Progressive members have pointed to his lax as a Mayor in dealing with the 2014 Chicago 17-year-old Black-teenager shooting. Additionally, they also raised concerns over his opposition to a stimulus bill in 2009.

Burns to remain at the tip of the spearhead

Burns is expected to remain at the tip of the spearhead following the escalating tensions in China over human rights and trade. Expectantly, he will be handed over with the task of implementing and executing foreign policies that are considered highly unpopular with the Chinese, CNBC reported. Furthermore, it is also hoped that Burns will establish and maintain a healthy balance between both the influential nations. Lastly, Burns would also initiate talks on issues like climate change and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

The appointments come following President Biden's search for diplomats with rooted political ties. He wished for diplomats with experience in their fields for a considerable year after he predicted "extreme competition" with the Asian superpower in the "years to come," Bloomberg reported. Biden has indicated a speedy bridging of the cordial gaps between the two economic and geopolitical superpowers. However, he also expressed his will to mirror Donald Trump's tough stance towards Beijing.

Image: @RNicholasBurns/Twitter