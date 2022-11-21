US President Biden Pardons 2 Turkeys At White House In National Thanksgiving Tradition

US President Biden on Monday, November 21 pardoned two turkeys on the South Lawn of the White House on the occasion of the National Thanksgiving. He pardoned a turkey named “Chocolate,” and a backup turkey named “Chip,” both of whom hail from the Circle S Ranch in Monroe, North Carolina in a continuing tradition at the White House. As they were pardoned by the US President, the two turkeys will now get to live out their days in the state of North Carolina on a farm. The two turkeys weigh 46 and 47 pounds, respectively. As he pardoned the Turkeys, Biden is expected to head to the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina to attend a Friendsgiving dinner with US military servicemembers and their families, same as last year.

"So many of those families missing someone at the table today, like our family," Biden had said. "It's important to keep them in our hearts."

Happening Now: President Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey. https://t.co/ddHUEkGTdF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 21, 2022

Pardoning of Turkey by President Lincoln first recorded in1863

The tradition of pardoning Turkey gained traction when former US President George H.W. Bush held the first “official” pardon in 1989. There has been the tradition of the American president pardoning the bird during the annual Thanksgiving. Although, it is stated by the White House Historical Association, that the clemency of a Turkey was first recorded by President Lincoln in 1863 and made popular in 1865 in a dispatch by White House reporter Noah Brooks. And that may have been the origin of the pardoning ceremony. In 1863, Lincoln’s son tried to save a Turkey that was supposed to be the Christmas dinner, and instead Lincoln pardoned the Turkey and since then it became a tradition.

Turkeys were presented as gifts to American presidents as far back as the 1870s when Rhode Island poultry dealer Horace Vose began sending well-fed birds to American leaders as a token of gesture. "The First Families did not always feast upon Vose's turkeys, but the yearly offering gained his farm widespread publicity and became a veritable institution at the White House," the historical account of the White House reveals. The gift of turkeys to the Presidents demonstrated patriotism, partisanship, and glee. But ex-US President Harry S. Truman began the tradition of “pardoning” them.