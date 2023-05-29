US President Biden Requests Senate To Approve Bipartisan Budget Agreement

US President Joe Biden has stated that the only way forward for the US would be a Bipartisan Budget Agreement. US President Biden posted an update on Twitter and also urged Congress to pass the agreement. This agreement would be an important step forward, and now it would go to the United States House and Senate.

While delivering remarks on the Bipartisan Budget Agreement, Biden said: "The Speaker and I made clear from the start that the only way forward was a bipartisan agreement, that agreement now goes to the United States House and to the Senate," reported ANI. Further, he added, "I strongly urge both chambers to pass that agreement. Let's keep moving forward on meeting our obligations and building the strongest economy in the history of the world."

"We've reached a bipartisan budget agreement that we're ready to move to the full Congress and I think it's a really important step forward," said Biden while talking about the Bipartisan Budget Agreement on Monday.

Bipartisan Budget Agreement

The statement by the US president has been made after Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a final agreement on a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, on Sunday. The two have been working to ensure enough support in Congress to pass the measure in the coming week, reported AP. According to the US President, the current agreement has been representing " a compromise", that no one got everything they want. "I believe you'll see for the American people the agreement prevents the worst possible crisis on default for the first time in our nation's history," said Biden. Further, he asserted, "It also protects key priorities and accomplishments and values that Congressional Democrats and I have fought along for long and hard for investing in America's agenda."

