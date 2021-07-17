US President Joe Biden Scraps Trump-era Shower Standards Which Wasted Water

US President Joe Biden has reversed the Trump-era rule that reportedly overlooked the scarcity of water. The standard amended during the Trump era in December, 2020 allowed each nozzle to spray as much as 2.5 gallons. It was completely different from what was recommended by the Obama government in 2013.

Trump's desire is not available in the market: Energy Department

The US Energy Department has said that Trump wanted an extra flow of water during his showers, adding that those sets of faucets were not easily available in the market. Further, the Energy Department said that in 1992 the federal law had directed the faucet companies to restrict the showerheads to 2.5 gallons (9.5 litres) of water per minute. Gradually, with the advancement of technology, showerheads are now available with four to five nozzles.

In order to deal with the advanced showerheads having multiple nozzles, former President Barack Obama had directed the firms to apply the restrictions of 2.5 gallons of water to what comes in total out of all the nozzles in a showerhead. It means with Obama's new law, showerheads having multiple nozzles could not release water exceeding the limit of 9.5 litres per minute.

Obama-adopted standard provides enough flow of water for the body

As Mr Biden's government has reversed the Trump-era rule, the Energy Department would again switch to the standard adopted in 2013. It said that the current standard of the showerhead provides plenty of water for a good soak and thorough clean. If the White House gives its nod to publish the law in the Federal Register, the citizens will have 60 days to approach the government with ideas regarding the proposed rule.

A household can save $38 per year

While explaining the advantages of the new rule, the Energy Department said that the change will ensure more savings to the consumer by reducing the water flow. The department has estimated that the Obama-era rule would help a family save about $38 a year, and the Energy Department expects similar savings by reverting to the 2013 standard. Slamming former President Trump, Andrew deLaski, the executive director of the energy conservation group Appliance Standards Awareness Project said that a portion of the country is already experiencing drought-like situations due to climatic changes and the idea of Mr Trump leads the country to suffer more. "With four or five or more nozzles, it could waste 10-15 gallons per minute," added deLaski.

(Image Credit: AP)