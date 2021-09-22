US President Biden Says America Plans To Become Arsenal Of Vaccines At Global COVID Summit

US President Joe Biden convened a Global COVID Summit on Wednesday which is being hosted by the White House. The event was a virtual meet and revolved around the topic 'Ending the Pandemic and Building Better Health Security to Prepare for the Next.' During his address, President Biden put forward his idea to vaccinate 70% of the global population and 70% of the citizens of each country by the next UN meeting scheduled to be held in September 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting the US, also marked his presence at the meeting with a small message.

President Joe Biden, during his address at Global COVID Summit, announced that the US would be donating an additional 500 million Pfizer COVID vaccines bringing the total global donation count to over 1.1 billion. President Biden while marking the USA's plan to donate 1.1 billion vaccines maintained that these donations came with no political string attached. Biden said, "We know how to beat the pandemic. To beat the pandemic in the US we have to beat COVID." POTUS Biden said that the US planned to be an arsenal of vaccines.

Biden urges the high-income country to facilitate vaccine donations

While speaking on the USA's stand on global vaccine donation, President Biden mentioned that his country was leading in the overall donation count. While bringing that to note, he said, "I appeal to the high-income countries to donate vaccine as well. Biden also suggested that the US had now stepped up their investments concerning vaccine delivery and that an additional $370 million for vaccine delivery will be added.

Starting from January 2022 to the next UN sessions in September 2022, the US has planned to ship out nearly 800 million vaccines globally. The announcement to donate comes to the fore as affluent countries have been facing withering criticism from the World Health Organisation for exhausting and investing in resources into plans to offer booster shots to the fully vaccinated population while vast swaths of the world are due for single jabs. In total, the US has, so farm shipped nearly 160 million of these doses to over a hundred nations around the world, namely, Peru to Pakistan, Sri Lanka to Sudan, El Salvador to Ethiopia, exceeding all other donations combined.

(Image Credits - Acting ASD for Health Affairs)