US President Biden Set To Attend G7 Summit In Germany; Food, Energy Crisis To Be Discussed

US President Joe Biden will travel to Germany for a G7 summit and then to Spain for a NATO summit in late June, according to a briefing by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. Biden will attend the G7 summit on June 25 at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany. Here, leaders of the top seven nations are set to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and the resulting food and energy crisis the world has fallen into.

What are the meetings all about

Joe Biden and the G7 nations consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States make up the Group of Seven, an intergovernmental political forum. They have an unwavering commitment toward climate change, support for democracy, support for infrastructure, and other pressing issues like the Ukraine war.

Joe Biden is also set to attend the NATO summit in Spain at the end of the month. The meetings will crucially focus on building resilience, cybercrime, issues on climate change, and deepening relations between other major continents like Asia to have a greater understanding and strategic partnership.

The two meetings take place four months after Russia invaded Ukraine. The West has placed tough sanctions on Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to Daily Mail, Joe Biden, after his trips to Germany and Spain, could also visit Saudi Arabia. Confirming the possibility, Biden in an interview also admitted that nothing has been fixed yet.

According to AP, Biden will meet Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who he once shunned as a "pariah" after the brutal killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The visit comes at a time when Washington is looking for strategic ties to secure oil supply to the global markets in order to provide some relief to consumers amid the skyrocketing fuel prices in the country following sanctions on Russia.

This year's G7 Summit will be hosted at Schloss Elmau, a luxurious castle resort in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany, from June 26 to 28. After that Biden will travel to Madrid, Spain, on June 28 for the NATO summit.