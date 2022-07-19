US President Biden Signs Executive Order To Avert Wrongful Detentions Of Americans Abroad

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to bring home hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, and to authorise agencies to impose sanctions on people involved in wrongful detentions of Americans abroad. The executive order allows to "deter and disrupt" hostage-taking and wrongful detentions. According to the statement released by the White House, the order will allow US agencies to share information, including intelligence information with families regarding the status of their loved ones and the efforts of Washington for their release or return.

"President Biden reaffirms his commitment to bring home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad by issuing a new executive order (E.O.), Bolstering Efforts to Bring Hostages and Wrongfully Detained United States Nationals Home. This E.O. expands the tools available to deter and disrupt hostage-taking and wrongful detentions," the White House said in a statement.

According to the statement issued by the White House, the Executive order strengthens the commitment of the US to bring back its citizens who have been held hostage or wrongfully detained. It develops new ways to impose costs on terrorist organisations, criminal groups, and other malicious actors who take US citizens as hostages and threaten the safety of people. The executive order signed by Biden strengthens efforts of the US to support families of Americans wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the sanctions authority included in the Executive Order allows Washington to impose financial and travel sanctions on people responsible for "unjustly holding U.S. nationals, whether their captor is a terrorist network or a state actor."

.@POTUS and I are committed to safely and expeditiously bringing home our hostages and wrongful detainees. The President’s Executive Order today demonstrates that commitment and provides us another important tool. https://t.co/QprRiSIOKM — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 19, 2022

US introduces 'D' indicator in travel advisory

The US State Department has also introduced a new risk indicator to travel advisory - the "D" indicator. The "D" indicator warns US citizens of the risk of wrongful detention in foreign countries. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in a video address announced that they have added the "D" indicator to existing travel advisories for six countries - Iran, North Korea, Russia, Venezuela, China and Burma. He stated that the indicator highlights the elevated risk of wrongful detention in particular countries that have regularly engaged in this practice, according to the statement issued by US State Department. He asserted that Washington will continue to make efforts to stop wrongful detentions of US nationals. Blinken stated that the US will continue to work for the release of every citizen wrongfully detained in other nations. He called on Americans to check the travel advisories before heading to other nations. The “D” indicator joins the existing “K” indicator that covers the risk of kidnapping and hostage-taking by non-state actors, as well as a range of other existing risk indicators.

Adding the new “D” indicator on our Travel Advisories will warn U.S. citizens of the risk of wrongful detention by a foreign government. The U.S. strongly opposes wrongful detentions, including the detention of U.S. nationals for use as political bargaining chips. pic.twitter.com/6JyvgVaecb — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 19, 2022

Image: AP