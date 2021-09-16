US: President Biden To Host Key Economies' High Leader-level Meeting On Energy, Climate

The White House on Wednesday announced that US President Joe Biden will be hosting a leader-level meeting of the major economies on energy and climate on Wednesday, 17 September. According to a press release, Biden will reconvene the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) to galvanise efforts to confront the global climate crisis. During the meeting, the US President will emphasise both the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action.

The press note read, “The virtual meeting builds on the Leaders Summit on Climate the President hosted in April and comes six weeks before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, which will set the course for global climate efforts over the coming decade.”

It added that during the MEF meeting, Biden “will call on leaders to strengthen their climate ambition heading into COP 26 and in the years beyond. The President also will outline plans to leverage the MEF post-Glasgow as a launchpad for collective, concrete efforts scaling up climate action through this decisive decade”.

It is worth mentioning that Biden has returned the US to the Paris Agreement. He had committed at the Leaders Summit to reduce US emissions 50 to 52 per cent below 2005 levels in 2030. He has even set a goal of eliminating pollution from fossil fuels in the power sector by 2035 and from the US economy overall by 2050.

Paris Accord not honoured by most G20 nations

Meanwhile, the MEF meeting comes after the latest analysis of climate change unveiled by watchdog Climate Action Tracker (CAT) revealed that none of the G20 countries have a proper plan to meet the Paris Agreement aim. The analysis observed policies of 36 nations and said that the negligent list of countries includes even the world's largest economies. It stated that the countries observed make up 80 per cent of the world's total carbon emissions but a developing country like the Gambia was the only one in the "1.5 compatible" category.

The CAT revealed that the six nations, including the UK, are in the "nearly sufficient" category as its policies do not completely meet the benchmark but can get aligned with little improvements. It added that policies of the US, Japan and other EU nations were insufficient to meet the 1.5-degree threshold. However, it also said that this is still an improvement for the US as it earlier was put in the “critically-insufficient” category under former President Donald Trump’s administration and now it has been upgraded to “almost sufficient”.

(Image: AP)