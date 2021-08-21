US President Biden To Meet His National Security Team To Discuss Afghanistan Situation

US President Joe Biden will meet with his national security team on Saturday, 20 August (local time), to get intelligence, security, and diplomatic updates on the changing situation in Afghanistan, according to the White House. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the USA, will be present virtually. The Situation Room meeting will be closed to the press.

The official release stated, "On Saturday, the President will meet with his national security team to hear intelligence, security and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. The Vice President will attend virtually. This meeting in the Situation Room will be closed press."

The national security team informed US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the developing situation in Afghanistan on 18 August, said the White House. In addition to Biden and Harris, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Director of National Intelligence — Avril Danica Haines; Director Burns, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Ambassador Joseph Charles Wilson, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, and United States Navy rear admiral Peter Vasily were in attendance in the meeting.

In the meeting, the US officials had reviewed steps to expedite the evacuation of US people, Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans and other vulnerable Afghans, and safe transit to Hamid Karzai International Airport during the discussion. The President, Vice President, and their team also reviewed their attention on monitoring for any potential terrorist threats in Afghanistan, especially from ISIS-K, according to a White House official.

The US evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan

The Taliban have declared victory, which is worth mentioning. The United States has begun to evacuate its citizens, as well as certain Afghans with ties to international governments and organisations. Thousands of American citizens, local embassy staff and their families, as well as other "vulnerable Afghan nationals" will be flown in the next few days, according to the US, which has sent an additional 6,000 troops to ensure a quick evacuation. Over 60 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have released a united statement stating that the Afghan people "deserve to live in safety, security, and dignity," and that security and civil order should be restored promptly.

Meanwhile, heartbreaking footage of thousands of residents desperate to flee the war-torn country has appeared online since the Taliban grabbed control of the city. As a result of the turmoil and gunshots, several individuals have been killed and others have been injured. Afghans were also shown attempting to climb the ladder to board US military planes departing the country in one video. Two desperate citizens hooked themselves to the wheels of a military plane, but they were killed when the plane lifted off from the runway.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: AP)