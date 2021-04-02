US President Biden to meet Japan's Suga to discuss China's expansionist moves

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet on April 16 to discuss bilateral issues, including China. According to reports, Suga, who was earlier scheduled to meet with Biden on April 9, will now visit the United States a week later. This will be Biden’s first in-person meeting with the head-of-state of another country and Suga’s first US visit as prime minister. Both leaders are expected to talk extensively about Beijing’s expansionist moves in the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Kastsunobu Kato on Friday confirmed the bilateral meeting and said it had to be postponed from the earlier date to “ensure success” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States remains the worst affected country by the pandemic and Suga’s team wants time to prepare for a successful trip.

The meeting would take place ahead of the world leaders’ summit on climate change, which will be hosted by US President Joe Biden. The US is hosting a virtual summit on climate on April 22 and 23, which will be attended by about 40 world leaders, including both Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Japan, which is a key ally of the United States, is facing increased pressure from Beijing to give up its claims in the East China Sea. Both Japan and China claim the disputed Senkaku islands in the region. However, China recently passed a new law that gives permission to its coast guard to open fire on any foreign vessel in its “territory” deemed a threat to its sovereignty. The controversial law that came into effect on February 1, allows the Chinese coast guard to open fire on foreign vessels sailing on waters claimed by Beijing.

Two plus two dialogue

Earlier last month, Japan and the United States held a two plus two dialogue, which was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Llyod Austin and their Japanese counterparts. Later today, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will welcome his Japanese and Korean counterparts for a trilateral meeting, which will be held at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The meeting is a follow up to the two plus two dialogue held last month in Japan and South Korea.

