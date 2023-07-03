US President Biden To Meet King Charles At Windsor Castle During UK Visit

Joe Biden's upcoming European tour will have a touch of royalty, with the American President's itinerary including a meeting with King Charles in the United Kingdom. According to an official statement by Buckingham Palace, the 80-year-old US President will be hosted by the monarch at Windsor Castle on July 10.

The meeting is expected to strengthen the cordial ties between the British royals and the Bidens. President Biden had in September 2022 attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II while US First Lady Jill Biden had attended the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey in May 2023.

A quick look at Biden's Europe visit

Biden's five-day trip will commence on July 9, when he will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to consolidate the ties between Washington and London. "President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations," the White House said.

On the other hand, the No. 10 said that Sunak "looks forward to welcoming President Biden in the UK later this month". The meeting will come just weeks after Sunak jetted off to Washington for talks with Biden. Back then, the US and the UK announced a new partnership dubbed the 'Atlantic Declaration', which aims to boost economic security.

After his British tour, Biden will make pit stops in Lithuania and Finland. In the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, he will partake in the two-day NATO summit on July 11 and 12. The next day, Biden will head to Helsinki to meet top Nordic leaders. The visit comes on the heels of the POTUS' Ireland tour in May, during which he avered that he will make sure the "Brits didn't screw around". In an address to the Irish parliament, he urged London to work in close collaboration with Dublin and help support Northern Ireland.