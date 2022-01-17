US President Biden To Virtually Discuss COVID-19 & QUAD With Japanese PM Kishida On Jan 21

In a bid to further deepen bilateral ties, US President Joe Biden will virtually meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday (January 21). The meeting is expected to strengthen the US-Japan relations in the wake of growing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement released on Sunday. The leaders will also discuss issues pertaining to the QUAD (an alliance of the US, Australia, Japan and India).

"The meeting will highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," Psaki said in the statement.

She also informed that President Biden is looking forward to working with Japanese PM Kishida "to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific." In addition, the meeting will also shed light on cooperation on critical issues like combatting COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis and partnering on new emerging technologies, Psaki added.

'Tokyo expects closer Japan-US ties'

The meeting is said to be the third one-on-one talk between both the leaders after PM Kishida took office in October. As per Kyodo News, the virtual meeting was announced after the Japanese PM cancelled his visit to the US for an in-person bilateral meeting with President Biden. Reportedly, PM Kishida has decided to focus on the COVID-19 response at home as regular sessions begin on Monday.

Tokyo Chief Cabinet Secretary Hitokazu Matsuno on Sunday echoed the view of the White House, saying that he expects both the leaders "to confirm" closer Japan-US ties. In addition, Tokyo also looks forward to discussing the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and adequate response to global issues like China's aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea and further south, including efforts toward a world without nuclear weapons.

"We hope the first virtual meeting in 2022 between the two leaders will serve as an occasion to show the world the unwavering bond under the Japan-US Alliance and take it to a level higher," Matsuno said at a presser on Sunday, as quoted by Kyodo News.

It is to mention that Biden and Kishida held their first phonic conversation in October last year, shortly after the later replaced ex-Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. Biden and Kishida also briefly spoke on the sidelines of the UN Climate Summit.

(Image: AP)