US President Biden Unveils New Programmes For Immigrants, Warns 'Do Not Show Up At Border'

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new immigration programmes that involve the intake of up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and expel those who illegally entered the Southern border. During a speech at the White House, Biden announced that he will visit the US southern border on Sunday, January 8 to take stock of the spilling immigrant crisis, for which his administration has faced harsh criticism from the GOPs.

Biden will make a stopover at El Paso, Texas, where he will meet with the local officials and discuss the ongoing border security issues, in the first-ever visit as president.

Earlier, when asked by a reporter in Washington if he will visit the US-Mexico border, US President Biden had claimed that he has “more important things to do". At the White House lawn, as he departed for the day trip to Arizona, Democrat President was asked, “Why go to a border state and not visit the border?” Biden replied: “Because there are more important things going on. They are going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise in the state.”

On Thursday, however, Biden acknowledged a visit and the fact that the border crisis was an ‘important issue worthy of giving attention to. He issued first stern warnings to those crossing illegally to "stay away."

“Do not do not just show up at the border,” Biden warned. "Stay where you are and apply legally from there.”

Join me as I deliver remarks on border security and enforcement. https://t.co/PJwiJnefMA — President Biden (@POTUS) January 5, 2023

'Orderly, safe, humane, and one that works'

As he expanded the immigration measures, US President warned that his administration will "immediately" begin turning away Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans if they enter the US-Mexico border illegally. He threatened to expel many migrants coming from low-income countries by circumventing US laws.

Biden announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela – along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws – as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border. Biden asked Congress on Thursday to pass these new immigration laws, as he stated that as a president, he reserves very limited powers to address the border crisis, border policy, and migration.

“It’s important to step back and see the bigger picture," US President said from the podium during the White House speech, referring to the immigrants' 'American dream.' “If the most extreme Republicans continue to demagogue this issue, and reject solutions, I’m left with only one choice, do as much as I can on my own to try to change the atmosphere,” he stressed.

Biden labelled new programmes for immigrants as “orderly, it’s safe and humane, and one that works." He noted that he will accept only 30,000 immigrants "legally" from four nations for two years who have the ability to legally work in the United States. He insisted that these immigrants will need to get eligible sponsors, pass vetting, and background checks in order to enter the United States. Biden has widely been slammed by the Americans for ignoring the massive influx of migrants crossing the US.-Mexico border during his two years in office.

Not only Biden's Democratic party has been slammed for struggling to enforce a clampdown on crossings, but it was also questioned on its reluctance to enact on hard-line actions like that of the Trump administration. However, his new plans also attracted denouncement, as it will now open new pathways for immigrants and more hope to flock to the Mexico border and get in harm's way.

Biden agreed in the speech that the steps he was taking were not enough to resolve the issue of the illegal crossing. “These actions alone that I’m going to announce today aren’t going to fix our entire immigration system, but they can help us a good deal in better managing what is a difficult challenge,” Biden acknowledged.