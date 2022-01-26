US President Biden Would Consider 'personal Sanctions' On Putin If Russia Invades Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday stated that he would consider personal sanctions on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine. While speaking to reporters, Biden said that there would be “enormous consequences” for the world if Russia made a move on the former Soviet Republic, which lies on its south-western border.

When asked if he is considering sanctioning the Russian President personally, Biden said, “Yes, he would receive that”.

It is imperative to note here that Moscow has allegedly built up troops at the Ukrainian border, with some 100,00 Russian soldiers deployed in the region. While the Western leaders have repeatedly warned that Russia would pay a heavy price for an invasion, Moscow, on the other hand, has accused the US and others of “escalating tensions” over the issue. Russia even denies its plans to enter Ukraine and argues that NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

On Tuesday, the US President said that he has “no intention” of moving American or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces into Ukraine. However, he also went on to say that the ready-to-deploy action is a "NATO operation" rather than "a sole US operation”. Giving a stern warning to Russia, he said that if Putin "continued to build up" Russian forces along Ukraine's border or if he "was to move" the troops into Ukraine, the US will be "reinforcing" its troops.

Biden did not give a definitive answer to whether the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine is increasing, decreasing or steady. He said that what's in Putin's mind remains vague, and that "it all comes down to his decision”. “This would be the largest — if he were to move in with all those forces — it would be the largest invasion since World War II. It would change the world,” Biden added.

Blinken warns Russia of severe response

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called a Russian invasion of Ukraine “imminent”. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also stated that the US stands with Ukraine and Russia should take the path of de-escalation. His remarks came as the US delivered “defensive security assistance” to Kyiv in a bid to elevate Ukraine’s defences near border areas in the face of growing Russian aggression.

Blinken warned that the US would launch a severe response if even “a single additional Russian force” enters Ukraine “in an aggressive way”. Speaking with CNN, amid Russia being constantly accused of ramping up its troop presence near the Ukrainian border and having triggered fears of an invasion, Blinken amplified Washington’s warning to Moscow. Earlier on Monday, the top US diplomat also pledged to continue coordination with the European Union allies over tensions near Ukrainian borders. He even affirmed that the US will support the bloc “in next steps to deter Russian aggression”.

(Image: AP)