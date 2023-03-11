US President Biden's Proposed 2024 Budget Would Result In 'national Debt', Warns Watchdog

Although US President Joe Biden boasted that his proposed fiscal year 2024 budget will impose extra taxes on affluent individuals and big corporations, a watchdog has cautioned that the "disappointing" policy would result in an explosion of the nation's debt.

According to reports, nominal debt would nearly double, growing from $24.6 trillion to $43.6 trillion over the next decade as a result of Biden's fiscal proposals, according to an analysis offered by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

The CRFB clarified that this would be the outcome of the national debt surging from 98% of GDP at the end of 2023 to reach 106% by 2027. Further, the debt could be expected to reach 110 percent of GDP by 2033, irrespective of efforts to achieve deficit reduction.

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), "Debt under the President’s budget would grow to a new record as a share of the economy over the next decade. The deficit would also grow $17 trillion in that span as spending would reach 25.2% of GDP while revenue would top out at 20.1% by 2033. These figures eclipse the 50-year historical spending average of 21.0% of GDP and the revenue average of 17.4%."

According to CRFB, "Budget falls well short of the deficit reduction needed to put the nation on a sustainable fiscal path. We are disappointed that the spending cuts in this budget – given the massive spending growth in recent years – amount to less than 1 percent of the budget and are coupled by four times as much in spending increases. We are pleased the budget begins to address Medicare but extremely disappointed it neglects Social Security, putting seniors’ benefits at risk."

US President Biden releases a $6.8 trillion budget proposal

President Biden released a $6.8 trillion budget proposal on Thursday that would reduce the deficit, raise taxes on the rich, bolster military spending and ramp up competition with China. Biden said the third budget proposal of his presidency would “lift the burden off families in America,” during a speech in Philadelphia meant to contrast his economic vision with that of Republicans who have called for spending cuts.

“My budget is about investing in America and all of America,” Biden said in a roughly 50-minute speech to scores of union workers, Biden supporters and local Pennsylvania politicians. “Too many people have been left behind and treated like they’re invisible. Not anymore. I promise I see you," he added.