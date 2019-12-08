US President Donald Trump Dubs Himself Israel's Best Friend

In a bid to tap Jewish-American votes, US President Donald Trump declared himself the best friend Israel ever had at a conference in Florida on December 7. Speaking at a conference of Israeli-American Council, Trump claimed that the last administration did not like Israel “too much” and someday the Jewish voters have “to explain” why many of them voted for Democrats.

“We have to get the people of our country, of this country, to love Israel more, I have to tell you that. We have to do it. We have to get them to love Israel more,” said Trump to a cheering crowd. “Because you have people that are Jewish people that are great people — they don't love Israel enough — you know that," he added.

Trump's policy towards Israel

Trump administration has been aggressive about his foreign policy towards Israel by taking decisions against Palestinian interests. Recently, the US announced a reversal of its decades-long policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, calling the occupation not necessarily a violation of international law. It was the second jolt to Palestinian quest for statehood after the Trump administration had decided to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed that the US no longer agrees with the 1978 State Department legal opinion that held the occupied territories “inconsistent with international law”. “Calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law has not advanced the cause of peace,” said Pompeo. “The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict, and arguments about who is right and who is wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace,” he added.

The move was welcomed by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who said that US President Donald Trump has corrected a “historic injustice”. Opposition leader Benny Gantz had applauded the statement of Pompeo saying the fate of the settlements should be determined by agreements that meet security requirements and promote peace.

