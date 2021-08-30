US President Joe Biden All Set To Welcome Ukraine President Zelenskiy At White House

In a move to affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, US President Joe Biden will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's at the White House on Wednesday, September 2. In a press release, the White House stated that the meeting will convey forth US’ stance about the territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea, and will be a show of solidarity between the two countries. The meeting was originally scheduled for August 30 but was postponed by at least 2 days due to ongoing evacuation efforts in Kabul as the US nears the August 31 deadline for the complete withdrawal of the troops.

The meeting demonstrates close cooperation between the two countries on energy security, “and our backing for President Zelenskyy’s efforts to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda based on our shared democratic values,” according to a statement from the White House press secretary Jen Psaki. It would be Zelenskiy’s first-ever White House visit after US President Joe Biden assumed the presidency.

Biden met Israeli PM

Two days ago, US President Joe Biden met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for the first time since the two leaders assumed office. In his tweets mentioning the strategic meeting as Bennett arrived at the White House, Biden said that both the leaders strengthened the enduring partnership between the two nations and the US underscored its unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. He stressed that it was an honour to welcome the Israeli Prime Minister at the White House on Wednesday. The 50-minute bilateral Oval Office meeting which was slated for Thursday was rescheduled in the aftermath of the suicide bomber attack on the US forces in Kabul that claimed the lives of 13 US marines, and at least 92 Afghans.

Biden told reporters that the two discussed “the threat from Iran and our commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon.” The US President said that he preferred diplomacy with Tehran indicating at the new Raisi administration but there are, he stressed, “other options” if the diplomacy fails; adding that the US hopes for a “close personal relationship” with Israel’s new PM.