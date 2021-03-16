US President Joe Biden And His Aides Start $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Tour

Ensuring “shots in arms and money in pockets”, US President Joe Biden on March 15 kicked off a week of promotion and travel for the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill he signed into law just last week to help the nation tackle the impacts of unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Biden along with pother advocates including US vice president Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden are even being deployed to several states and to television as part of White House’s “Help Is Here Tour”.

The package called ‘America Rescue Plan’, approved by the US President is one of the largest economic stimulus measures in the history of the nation will be providing $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state as well as local governments, along with an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for vaccine distribution.

“The first is, 100 million shots in people’s arms will have been completed within the next 10 days, and 100 million checks in people’s pockets in the next 100 [10] days. Shots in arms and money in pockets — that’s important,” he added. READ | Advocates seek Biden push on gun bills, but prospects iffy

Biden to set on a roadshow

US President Joe Biden is joining top messengers already crisscrossing the country to highlight the benefits of the massive COVID-19 rescue plan. In a bid to waste no time in the promotion of the $1.9 trillion relief plan, Biden is now looking for building momentum for the rest of his agenda and anxious to avoid the mistakes of 2009 in boosting that year’s recovery effort. Even veterans of former US President Barack Obama’s administration acknowledged that they did not do enough at the time to showcase their massive economic stimulus package.

US President said that within the next 10 days, his administration will clear two important benchmarks including the distribution of 100 million stimulus payments and administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since he took the office on January 20.