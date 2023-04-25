United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially announced that he will seek a second term as president in the 2024 election. The Democrat commander-in-chief shared a video on his official Twitter handle announcing his election bid that featured images from the January 6 Capitol building siege, and protests over the Supreme Court decision of overturning Joe Wade that restricted the abortion rights for American women across several states.

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours," Biden wrote. He then went on to add, "That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us!" Vice President Kamala Harris is also reportedly joining him on the ticket once again for 2024.

That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

In a separate 3-minute long video announcing his run, the 80-year-old US President noted, "When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer." Biden outlined the achievements of his government during his four-year tenure in the White House. He had also previously made vocal his intention to run during the annual White House Easter Children's party.

In November last year, Biden had clarified that he was seeking another term despite health rumours, adding that he will discuss the prospects with the US First Lady, his wife, Dr Jill Biden over the year-end holidays. Jill Biden told Associated Press during a visit to Africa, "How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?" indicating Biden may re-run for the upcoming US elections, and that he may be withheld until the new campaign fundraising quarter that is due to begin in July.

To fight America's Republican extremism, restore soul of the nation

In his newly posted video, Biden has put his case as a fight against America's Republican extremism, and restoring the soul of the nation. "Equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favour to pretend otherwise," Biden noted during the State of the Union speech at the Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last year. He went on to add that ex-US President Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of America's republic. MAGA Republicans "do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognise the will of the people," he furthermore noted, hinting that the threat to American democracy is real.

In November 2022, the 76 year old Republican leader Donald Trump announced that he would seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump, who was twice impeached, criminally charged and arraigned in Manhattan district court, told a crowd gathered at his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago.

Besides Donald Trump, former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations under former President Trump, Nikki Haley, has also announced her 2024 election bid. Controversial nephew of late President John F. Kennedy and son of esteemed politician Robert F. Kennedy, the 69-year-old Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has confirmed his 2024 candidacy. Others in the 2024 presidential race are former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 37-year-old conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy from Ohio, self-help author Marianne Williamson, the right-wing radio host and political commentator who unsuccessfully challenged California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a 2021 ballots Larry Elder, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, 44-year-old Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, former vice president of US under Trump administration, Mike Pence, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and others rumoured.