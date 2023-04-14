US President Joe Biden Appears To Push UK PM Rishi Sunak Aside! See For Yourself

United States President Joe Biden's visit to Northern Ireland included his usual gaffs, something the US Commander-in-Chief has become known for. One of those gaffs that caught a lot of eyes was with UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Biden landed in Northern Ireland on April 11 to commence his four-day trip to Northern Ireland and then Ireland.

According to certain observers, Joe Biden made a protocol error right from the beginning by not acknowledging Sunak and other officials who were present on the tarmac to receive him upon his arrival at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday evening.

A tweet by Kim Dotcom, posted on April 12, 2023, viewed 2.9 million times, stated: "Joe Biden doesn't recognize the little brown guy (Prime Minister of UK) and pushes him away to salute the old white guy. The look on the face of@RishiSunak is priceless 🤣"

The tweet includes a video of Biden appearing to move past Sunak to salute the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell, King Charles III's representative in the region.

Another tweet by user @Spriter99880, posted on April 12, 2023, viewed 2.4 million times, also included a copy of the video with the tweet: "Arriving in Belfast, the Biden did not recognize the Prime Minister of Great Britain and pushed the "boy" away to salute the gray-haired military man."

The fact-check

Joe Biden has been known for his tendency to make protocol errors and have public appearances that are prone to mistakes, such as confusing Canada for China and fist-bumping Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. However, from the available video footage, it seems that the President did, in fact, acknowledge Rishi Sunak upon his arrival in Belfast.

It is highly unlikely that Joe Biden did not recognise Rishi Sunak upon arriving in Northern Ireland, as the two leaders had met less than a month ago.

On March 13, 2023, Sunak, Biden, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had a meeting in San Diego to celebrate the AUKUS deal. This partnership involves the UK and the U.S. providing Australia with nuclear maritime technology capable of covert, long-range missions.

As part of the AUKUS agreement, the UK, the US, and Australia have agreed to share classified military capabilities, cyber and artificial intelligence, and other undersea capabilities. Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden initially met during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022.

They also held a bilateral meeting on November 16, 2022, which was recorded. During this meeting, Biden congratulated Sunak on becoming the Prime Minister and remarked that their meeting was a chance to reaffirm the strong and close relationship between the UK and the US.

Given the recent and numerous encounters between the two leaders, it is highly unlikely that Joe Biden did not recognise Rishi Sunak in Belfast. While videos shared on Twitter may seem to show Biden passing by Sunak to salute the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, a review of other video footage of the President's arrival shows otherwise.

In fact, before Air Force One's doors opened, Sunak and the Lord Lieutenant were already positioned outside the aircraft, with Sunak standing near the President's armored car, also known as "The Beast".