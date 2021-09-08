US President Joe Biden Authorises $47 Million In Assistance To Lebanese Armed Forces

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a memorandum intended to provide $47 million in assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces. The memorandum authorises Secretary of State Antony Blinken to grant aid of $47 million to the Lebanese Armed Forces, Biden said in a memorandum published by the White House on Tuesday.

Biden authorises $47 million to Lebanese armed forces

In the memorandum, Biden said, "I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 552(c)(2) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 to direct the drawdown of up to $25 million in commodities and services from the inventory and resources of any agency of the United States Government to provide immediate assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces". Furthermore, Biden in his memorandum has also authorised an aid of $22 million in defence articles and services to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The financial crisis has hit Lebanon since 2019 as the people of the country are facing fuel shortages, medical supplies shortages and other essential products. The value of the currency in Lebanon has fallen by over 90 per cent. The situation has been getting worse due to the spread of the COVID-19. The authorities have imposed a lockdown in the country in order to control the spread of the virus. According to ANI, the Jordanian government has been supporting the Lebanese military for several months. Recently, the Jordanian government shipped medical aid to Lebanon.

Earlier on September 1, the United Nations said that its humanitarian funds have allocated $10 million to aid Lebanon in mitigating the country's ongoing economic crisis. The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths informed that the allocated funds would help the country in averting the deterioration of the humanitarian situation. Griffiths said that $ 4 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will be used to tackle the fuel crisis in Lebanon. In addition, the CERF allocation of $6 million from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund would help in assisting 65 hospitals in the country along with the primary healthcare centres and dispensaries.

I am pleased to support the ongoing humanitarian efforts with the release of $4 million from @UNCERF to help @WFPLebanon establish a fuel supply line to sustain essential health and water and sanitation activities. (3/3)https://t.co/aSUrgWmkxh — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) August 31, 2021

IMAGE: AP

