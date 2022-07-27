US: President Joe Biden 'Back To Oval' After Testing Negative For COVID-19 Twice

US President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on the night of July 26 and again on July 27 after testing positive for the virus last week. The White House physician announced in a letter that President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 twice since Tuesday night and will discontinue the tight isolation protocols he had been following since being diagnosed with the virus last week.

This letter was made public as the White House announced that Biden would deliver remarks in the Rose Garden on July 27. It also stated that Biden's symptoms have been progressively improving, and are almost totally resolved. At that time, according to NBC News, the leader wants to talk about his negative COVID test and the nation's progress in its two-year war against the virus. On July 27, the US president tweeted a picture of his negative test along with the caption, "Back to the Oval. Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support."

Biden back to Oval

Back to the Oval.



Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support. pic.twitter.com/Cfzn1zAKJF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022

On July 21, the 79-year-old Biden tested positive for COVID-19. That day, the White House stated that the POTUS had "extremely modest symptoms." The US President has had two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID booster shots and is fully protected. He finished a five-day round of the antiviral drug Paxlovid "36 hours ago," according to the White House doctor's letter on the morning of July 27.

Meanwhile, the Omicron subvariant BA.5, the most contagious coronavirus strain to date, is causing a surge in COVID-19 cases once more across the United States. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 14 million kids have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state records that are readily available. The American Academy of Pediatrics stated that as of July 21, there were more than 311,000 new cases of these illnesses in the previous four weeks among children.