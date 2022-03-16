US President Joe Biden Calls VP Kamala Harris 'First Lady', Crowd Reminds Him Who Is Who

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden's remark elicited laughter at the Equal Day ceremony when he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as 'the first lady,' which is a title used for the President's wife. Biden made the mistake when he was announcing that the Vice President would not be able to attend the ceremony because her husband, 'the second gentleman' Doug Emhoff has been tested COVID positive.

The President stated that because of the first lady's husband contracting COVID, there's been a little change in the arrangement of who will be on the stage. The President continued without acknowledging his mistake. He only corrected himself when someone from the audience pointed out his error. As he was corrected, people started laughing. The President then acknowledged his mistake and said, 'the first lady is fine,' pointing out to his wife Jill Biden, who was also in the audience. He also said, "I'm Joe Biden, I'm Jill Biden's husband, and I am proud of it." The President then advocated for equal pay for women and signed an Equal Pay Day executive order encouraging the government to consider prohibiting federal contractors from asking about job candidates' previous salaries, according to the Independent.

The White House suggests that Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff tested positive, while Harris tested negative. The White House further stated that out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in the event. In related news, on Sunday, former US President Barack Obama disclosed that he had tested positive for the virus, although his wife Michelle Obama had tested negative.

Kamala Harris was chastised for laughing at a question on Ukrainian refugees

On the other hand, over the weekend, US Vice President Kamala Harris was chastised for uncomfortably laughing in response to a question on Ukrainian refugees. When Harris was asked if she had encouraged the US to accept more Ukrainian refugees at a joint press appearance in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Harris avoided the issue by turning to the Polish president and remarking, "a friend in need is a friend indeed" and then burst out laughing for a few moments.

Image: AP