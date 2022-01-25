US President Joe Biden on Monday was caught on a hot mic after he lost his temper during a regular press conference. He called Fox News Peter Doocy "stupid son of a b****" after he threw a question on the skyrocketing inflation Americans are grappling with. Reportedly, Biden has a contentious relationship with Doocy since the reporter covered his 2020 presidential campaign and later pressed him to answer questions on Washington's responsibility for the aftermath of US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

On Monday, Biden was at the White House during a meeting with administration officials on efforts to lower prices for middle-income families. Doocy appeared to shout and ask the US President if "inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" Biden retorted in an unmoved and sarcastic manner saying:

"No, it's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b***h," as quoted by US-based media.

Video of Biden's comments widely circulated on several social media platforms. His live TV interview while wrapping up a press meet in the East Room went viral on Twitter, sparking criticism from Americans. Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile Trumper morons are using a code phrase like stupid babies instead of a real swear. https://t.co/fQn1ZocoyF — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 25, 2022

'Nobody fact-checked Biden's speech': Peter Doocy

The Fox News reporter quickly moved to 'Special Report' to discuss his banter with the US President. Speaking with his co-host, Doocy mocked Biden saying, "nobody had fact-checked him yet and said it's not true." Doocy revealed he had not heard the President's response initially due to the muttering crowd, the Hill reported. "He didn't want to take any question off topic," Doocy added. "And now I will just wait to see if the White House has to bleep that out," the Fox News reporter joked.

(Image: AP)