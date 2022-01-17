US President Joe Biden on Sunday, Jan. 16 condemned the 11-hour hostage standoff at a synagogue in Texas as “an act of terror.” In a statement released Sunday, Biden iterated: "There is more we will learn in the days ahead about the motivations of the hostage-taker. But let me be clear to anyone who intends to spread hate—we will stand against antisemitism and against the rise of extremism in this country[US]." Vice President Kamala Harris, whose husband, Douglas Emhoff is Jewish, condemned the attack saying: "While we will learn more about the hostage taker’s motivation, we know this: what happened yesterday at Congregation Beth Israel is a reminder that we must speak up and combat anti-Semitism and hate wherever it exists."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] on Saturday gunned down an assailant Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, who took at least four hostages including a local rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker, at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in the Dallas suburb of Colleyville on Saturday evening.

Statement by President Biden on the Hostage Situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas | The White House https://t.co/HrJTHIvfBJ — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 16, 2022

The UK’s counter-terrorism police arrested two teenagers in Manchester, north-western England, Greater Manchester Police announced the detention by the Counter Terror Policing North West in a statement. The investigation unfolded after the UK’s Blackburn citizen from Britain Akram held the hostages at gunpoint for more than 10 hours.

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday. [Credit: AP]

Law enforcement officials gather at a local school near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue. [Credit: AP]

'This was an act of terror': Biden

People were rescued “safe and alive” after the FBI, police, and SWAT teams launched a rescue operation post-intensive negotiations with the identified terrorist, who demanded the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist known as "Lady Al-Qaeda." The latter was the first-ever woman to be suspected by the United States with links to Al-Qaeda from Pakistan and a key figure behind the South Asian jihadist circles. She was sentenced by a New York court to 86 years in Fort Worth, Texas prison after attempts to kill US forces in Afghanistan.

Siddiqui's lawyer, although, told CNN that she "has absolutely no involvement" in the hostage incident. Siddiqui was detained in Afghanistan in 2008. Now gunned down Akram stormed the building located in Colleyville, a city about 50 kilometers west of Dallas, during the Shabbat morning congregation demanding her release.

Global Imams Council condemned the attack “in the strongest possible terms” as they denounced the hostage-taker’s “sympathy for convicted terrorists”. A statement read that they were grateful the perpetrator “is no longer a threat to society”, after he was shot by law enforcement, discouraging such terror acts and motives. "We denounce all organisations and individuals that echo the demands of the hostage-taker, and his sympathy for convicted terrorists,” the council categorically stressed.

“We stand in solidarity with the global Jewish community during this difficult time and pray for the speedy recovery of all the victims. Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones," stressed the Global Imams Council.

Prayers answered.



All hostages are out alive and safe. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 16, 2022

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, United States of America.



Full Statement: pic.twitter.com/vAaA85TY2O — Global Imams Council (@ImamsOrg) January 16, 2022

In a Facebook LIVE stream at least 200 state and federal law enforcement officers including the FBI and SWAT teams were seen massed around Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville surrounding the building as they launched the operation. In the audio captured from the scene, a voice can be heard saying: "There's something wrong with America. You get my sister on the phone"-- apparently, the word "sister" was used figuratively -- and "I am gonna die." The SWAT team then barged inside the building and journalists on the ground heard a loud bang sound from the flash-bang grenade and fire shots.

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in Colleyville, Texas. [Credit: AP]

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road. [Credit: AP]

Biden expressed solidarity with the Jewish community, as he renewed calls to fight anti-Semitism. FBI special agent Matt DeSarno, who did not confirm the suspect's demands learned by the media from sources, but said in a statement, that they were "focused on one issue that was not specifically threatening to the Jewish community." "We have been in contact with multiple FBI leads to include Tel Aviv and London," DeSarno stressed.

Demanding that US attorney general Merrick Garland co-ordinates action with the Justice Department, US President declared the incident as a terrorist attack when asked about the motive of the assailant. “This was an act of terror,” said Biden, adding that at this time the investigation was ongoing and that he was unaware about those critical details. "I don't think there is sufficient information to know why he targeted that synagogue or why he insisted on the release of someone who's been in prison for over 10 years, why he was engaged - why he was using anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli comments," he stressed.

Emergency teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. [Credit: AP]

US authorities involved in the operation have found that Akram, a British citizen, acquired a US visa, and had arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York around two weeks ago. He bought a handgun used in the incident in the States. Biden told reporters on Sunday that Akram has “got the weapons on the street”, and that he “purchased them when he landed.” “There were no bombs that we know of, and Akram is thought to have spent the first night in a homeless shelter,” Biden further informed.

Akram's family said in a statement cited by SKY news that they are "devastated" by his death, adding that they "do not condone any of his actions and would like to sincerely apologise wholeheartedly to all the victims involved in the unfortunate incident". His brother identified as Gulbar stressed that the British national Akram was "suffering from mental health issues" and that the family was confident that he "would not harm the hostages". Gulbar was part of the negotiation team with the FBI and was speaking to his brother during the operation. He was "trying to get him to back down and to ensure that no harm was caused".

Meanwhile, Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan told CBS, ”We have the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and law enforcement and intelligence agencies working intensively to get a full picture of what this person's motives were and whether or not there are any further connections.” Britain's Foreign Office confirmed, meanwhile, that a British citizen had died in the incident. “We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities," a statement from a UK representative read. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned the incident on Twitter as she wrote: “We stand with the US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those who spread hate.”