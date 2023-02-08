US President Joe Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address, Key Points

GETTING ROWDY

Republicans got riled up when President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech touched on Medicare and Social Security.

Biden suggested Republicans had fallen in line behind a proposal to put the continued existence of those two program to a vote every five years. In response, Republicans in the House chamber hollered, booed and shouted “liar!” Some Republicans even jumped to their feet to object.

The proposal comes from Florida Sen. Rick Scott, but it hasn't been endorsed by the majority of the Republican Party.

In response, Biden said: “Anybody who doubts it, contact my office.” And he told his audience, "So we all agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the table.” That drew a standing ovation from members of both parties.

TRUMP WEIGHS IN

Donald Trump has been heard from.

He released a brief online video minutes before President Joe Biden's State of the Union. The former president ticked through a familiar list of grievances, blaming Biden and Democrats for things such as the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border and inflation.

Trump also went after the Justice Department. It's been investigating the unlawful retention of top secret records at Trump's Florida home after Trump left the White House.

Trump is the only major Republican so far who's announced a 2024 presidential campaign.

NOT ANYMORE'

Members of Congress rose to their feet and briefly chanted “not anymore” as President Joe Biden cited Democratic-led efforts to cap the cost of insulin to $35 per month for older Americans who use Medicare.

In his State of the Union address, the president urged Congress to extend that price limit to millions of people on private insurance. That idea was scratched in Congress last year and is unlikely to gain traction now.

Roughly 8.4 million Americans use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association. About 1 million of those people, who have type 1 diabetes, can die without access to insulin.

IN BIDEN'S WORDS

“I'll see you at the groundbreaking” -- President Joe Biden, promising that money from his big infrastructure package will go to projects in Republican parts of the country as well as Democratic ones. Biden used much of his State of the Union speech to call for bipartisanship. This quip was a nice way to reach out Republicans. Democrats have criticized some Republicans who opposed the infrastructure plan but still want the dollars in it to cover projects in their districts.

WARM WELCOME

President Joe Biden began the speech with friendly remarks to Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The president turned to briefly shake hands with McCarthy.

“I don't want to ruin your reputation, but I look forward to working with you,” Biden told McCarthy with a chuckle.

Biden is urging both parties to to find bipartisan unity during his speech.

Before Biden began speaking, McCarthy said he wouldn't tear up his copy of Biden's speech. That was a reference to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doing just that with her copy of President Donald Trump's speech in 2020 just after he finished giving it.

THINK PINK Pink — and its shades — appears to be the color of the evening — at the State of the Union.

There's first lady Jill Biden's purplely pink and Vice President Kamala Harris' magenta pantsuit. And House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has a reddish-pink tie.

Aides insist it's all just a coincidence — just the color of preference this evening.

Remember that cherry blossom season in Washington is on the horizon, so perhaps it's just a nod to the time of year.

DESIGNATED SURVIVOR

For this year's State of the Union, it's Labor Secretary Marty Walsh who's the “designated survivor." The Cabinet member isn't at President Joe Biden's address in the House chamber. Walsh instead is at an undisclosed location.

The idea is to preserve the government's succession in case of an attack or other incident at the Capitol where the president, vice president, speaker of the House and the rest of Biden's Cabinet are gathered.

Walsh is an interesting choice. He's set to leave the Biden administration to run the National Hockey League Players' Association. Six NHL games were being played Tuesday night and overlapping with Biden's speech.

Last year, when Biden gave his first State of the Union, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was chosen for the role.

COURT'S IN SESSION

A majority of the nine-member Supreme Court is attending the speech.

Among the justices in the House chamber is Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the high court. She was nominated by President Joe Biden.

Also in attendance are Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh.

For the first time since 1997, retired justices are at the address.

Stephen Breyer, who retired last year, giving Biden the opportunity to nominate Jackson, and Anthony Kennedy, who retired in 2018, are even wearing robes.

Four members of the Supreme Court are absent: Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch.

PLAYING NICE

Vice President Kamala Harris and new Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California are playing nice —for now.

The two shook hands as they took their seats behind where President Joe Biden soon will deliver his State of the Union speech in the House chamber. Harris and McCarthy were smiling and chatting as they waited for the speech to begin.

Last year, Harris sat next to then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi at what was the first State of the Union address with two women in those seats of power.