US President Joe Biden Departs For India To Attend G20 Summit

After US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19, he departed for India to participate in the G20 Summit, on Thursday (Local time). The 18th G20 Summit of India is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Notably, Both the nations, India and the US, have a strong relationship but after PM Modi's visit to Washington, the ties between the two countries became stronger. During PM Modi's State Visit to the US, the Indian PM gave a historical speech at the joint Congress and became the first Indian PM to address the Congress twice. Further, the two nations have signed several deals to strengthen the defence, IT and aerospace ties.

#WATCH | Washington DC: US President Joe Biden departs for India to attend the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/MHCyU6ZDKI — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Biden in India for G20

Biden has a jam-packed program planned for the three days, starting Friday. After departing from the US, he would take a brief stopover in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday and then would head to New Delhi the same day. The US President would be participating in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day, as per the White House press release.

Biden would be getting an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is scheduled for Saturday. Joe Biden, who has skipped the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia, would participate in G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 1: “One Earth”. This will be followed by the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 2: “One Family” of the G20.

He would also attend a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. His day would be concluded with a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders. On Sunday, the US President would visit the Raj Ghat Memorial along with other G20 Leaders. Further, after successfully attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi., Biden will head to Hanoi, Vietnam.

Biden in Vietnam

The US president would participate in a welcome ceremony hosted by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Notably, Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam comes after skipping the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia. After meeting the Vietnamese delegate, Biden has planned to address the press conference, said the White House.