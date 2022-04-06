US President Joe Biden Extends Pause On Federal Student Loan Repayments Till August 31

US President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, decided to extend the pause on federal student loan repayments till August 31. The POTUS announced this in a video message posted on Twitter. Borrowers will not face additional interest, collections, or be forced to make payments on federally supported student loans until the new deadline. The move comes after the Education Department declared the "definitive end date" for the student loan repayment halt, which was announced in August last year.

President Biden stated that his administration decided to extend the pause as people were hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic. "Though we have come a long way in the last one year, we are still recovering from the economic crisis it caused. This continued pause will help Americans breathe a little easier as we recover and rebuild from the pandemic," the President said in the video message. As per a CNN report, borrower balances have been effectively frozen for more than two years, with most federal student loans requiring no payments since March 2020. The report further stated that interest has stopped accruing at this time, and collections on defaulted debts have been put on hold.

Today, my Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments through August 31st, 2022. pic.twitter.com/xwicA1hCW3 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2022

President Biden pushed back the payment restart on three occasions

Both Biden, as well as former President Donald Trump, have taken steps to extend the pause. President Biden had previously pushed back the payment restart on three occasions. Earlier, the Biden administration had warned that it would be the final extension when it prolonged the pause from September 2021 to the end of January 2022. However, because COVID-19 cases were on the rise throughout the winter, the President decided to push back the date once more.

Democrats urge Biden to extend the pause until end of year

It should be mentioned here that Biden has also faced pressure from fellow Democrats and consumer advocacy groups to reschedule the date owing to inflation and continued supply chain concerns that have been driving up the cost of common things. Last week, dozens of Democratic lawmakers wrote to Biden, requesting him to keep the pause in place until at least the end of the year. In addition, some major Democratic politicians, notably New York Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, have been pushing Biden to forgive up to $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower, CNN reported.

Image: Twitter/@POTUS