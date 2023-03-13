US President Joe Biden Faces Criticism From Democrats Over Poor Handling Of SVB Crisis

Some of the democratic investors have been furious with the Biden administration about the current collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank. It is to note that these 'some' democratic investors have spent millions of dollars to back Joe Biden's run for US President.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s statement on Sunday throwing cold water on the possibility of a bailout was 'pathetic', said one of the deep-pocketed ventures to the New York Post.

This criticism against the Biden administration comes after the US regulators took an extraordinary step on Sunday to contain a 'potential banking crisis' after the epic failure of the Silicon Vally. They assured the depositors that they would be able to get hold of all their money soon, reported Associated Press.

Democratic investors unhappy about US banking crisis

Unlike the financial crises of 2008, when bankers and US authorities have been in constant dialogue, there has not been much communication between Silicon Valley and the administration on how to respond to the US banking crisis, reported The Post. One of the democratic investors shared, "I’m not part of the dialogue, and I don’t know who is." Moreover, there has been growing concern over the White House caring about politics instead of implementing policies that could help the depositors. “We’re calling on the government not to politicize this,” said the source. Further, he added, “The concern is this turns into a ‘stick it to the tech jerks’ narrative in DC. That would be a new low.”

Since March 10, as many as 300 venture capital firms, including Greylock and Sequoia, have signed a statement of support for SVB which emphasised that they would continue to work with SVB if it would be 'bailed out'. However, as per the estimate provided by GovPredict analysis of Federal Election Commission data, people who have been living in counties considered to be Silicon Valley have given at least $200 million to Democrats. However, according to the data from the Center for Responsive Politics, 98 per cent of all political contributions from people who have worked at Internet companies went to Democrats in 2020, reported New York Post.