US President Joe Biden Hints At Running For Re-election As He Honours Bruce Springsteen

In a surprising turn of events, US President Joe Biden hinted at his bid for re-election as he honoured American singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen along with several prominent personalities. According to Sky News, Biden was honouring famous personalities at the National Medal of the Arts ceremony which was organised in the White House. The American rockstar Springsteen was awarded for “his extraordinary contributions to the American songbook".

It all happened when the US president was presenting the honorary medal to novelist Colson Whitehead. Whitehead won two prestigious Pulitzer Prizes back to back. While honouring the novelist, the US president hinted that he might run again for the US presidential election which is going to take place next year. Biden’s arch-nemesis Donald Trump has already announced his run for the American presidency. However, the former President’s chances of continuing with his campaign looks bleak since the prospect of him getting indicted is quite prominent.

"Pretty good man," Biden said. "I'm kind of looking for a back-to-back myself,” he added. According to Sky News, apart from Springsteen and Whitehead, designer Wang singer Gladys Knight, actresses Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mindy Kaling, poet and author Richard Blanco and social historian Earl Lewis were honoured at the event. "You do make the country better, you make it a better place," Biden told the award-winners.

Will he or won’t he…

The question of the 80-year-old US president running for re-election has been a matter of debate for a very long time. Biden is the oldest sitting president in American history. Hence, his age and his frequent gaffes have made many wonder if he is fit to give another shot to the office of the president. Last year, when Biden was asked if he will run for re-election, the US president asserted that it will be a “family decision”. Not only Biden but several democratic leaders have also shown resistance in giving a definitive answer to the question. However, last month, First Lady and Biden’s wife, Dr Jill Biden reiterated that “he is not done yet.” During a conversation with the American news outlet Wall Street Journal, the American first lady made these remarks. “Well he says he is not done,” she asserted. “He has not finished what he started and that’s what is important. I think... look at all that Joe has done, has accomplished. I mean he brought us out of the chaos and he did that,” she added.