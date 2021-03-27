US President Joe Biden Invites World Leaders Including PM Modi To Global Climate Summit

US President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders to the Leaders' Summit on Climate, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action, the White House said on Friday. The summit will be held virtually on April 22-23.

The other leaders invited for the summit include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

The White House said, "It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow."

"A key objective of both the Leaders' Summit and the COP26 will be to catalyze efforts to keep limiting warming 1.5 degree Celsius goal within reach. The summit will also highlight examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create good-paying jobs, advance innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts," it added.

QUAD Summit

The QUAD leaders on March 12 vowed to strive for a “free, open and inclusive” region unconstrained by “coercion” - referring to China which is flexing its military muscle in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. In a joint statement issued after the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral alliance attended by US President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, the leaders pledged to strengthen cooperation on the “defining challenges of our time”. They also said that the four countries are committed to working together and with a range of partners.

The leaders said that they will continue to prioritize the role of international law in the maritime domain, particularly as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and facilitate collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges to the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas. ''Full of potential, the Quad looks forward to the future; it seeks to uphold peace and prosperity and strengthen democratic resilience, based on universal values," the joint statement said.

(With Agency Inputs)

(Image: AP/PTI/NarendraModi)