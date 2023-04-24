US President Joe Biden Jokes He's A ‘dull President’ Known Only For Ice-cream, Sunglasses

US President, Joe Biden, in a humour-ridden speech said that he is a "very dull president," and that he's only known for sunglasses and chocolate chip ice cream. Speaking to a crowd in the White House Rose Garden, Biden said: "I'm sure you all loved sitting in the sun here, but it could be worse. It could be raining. It's a beautiful day. And as that old phrase used to go, it's a beautiful day in the neighbourhood. And it is beautiful. Excuse me, I'm putting on my sunglasses so I can see," Biden said ahead of signing an executive order on environmental justice. ‘I’m sure you all loved sitting in the sun here. But it could be worse, it could be raining. It’s a beautiful day, as that old phrase used to go, “a beautiful day in the neighbourhood.” It is beautiful,’" he continued.

"As I've told my distinguished friend from Massachusetts – a good friend, Senator Markey – it's really very, very dull when after all these years in public life, you're known for two things: Ray-Ban sunglasses and chocolate chip ice-cream. Very dull president," Biden then went on to add.

Biden makes ice-cream jokes during Nashville shooting address

This would be the second time in the week that Biden has joked about his ice-cream eating habits. As he made the first public appearance after the deadly shooting in Nashville at a Christian school that led to the deaths of six people and three children, Biden made an absurd joke that he had heard there was ice cream at the horrific mass shooting site.

"My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr Jill Biden’s husband," Biden said from the White House's East Room in his address about the shooting. "I eat Jeni’s ice cream — chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream," he continued. "By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs," he added. "You think I’m kidding? I’m not," Biden added. The latter joked about sunglasses as he is known for his signature Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses.

Leading American newspaper New York Times published an entire piece on Biden's "Aviator Joe" sunglasses, saying that they had been subjected to a series of challenges during his presidency, including the war in Ukraine. "Aviator Joe is back — just in time to take his quasi-victory lap," Vanessa Friedman's piece read. "As President Joseph R. Biden Jr. arrives back in Washington, D.C., to enter the White House to sign the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, it is his Ray-Ban 3025s — the dark, wire-rimmed, teardrop-shaped sunglasses he has made his signature — that once again seem the emblem of the man," the article on Biden's sunglasses continued.