US President Joe Biden Mocked For Jonas Brothers TikTok In Viral Spinoff; WATCH

A video mocking US President Joe Biden over his TikTok collaboration with the Jonas Brothers has surfaced on social media platforms. In the video, it is clear that Biden is being criticised for various unresolved issues. Shared by a Twitter account named JohnHackerLA, the clip shows the US President saying "We got it" while standing in front of multiple frames.

The images shown in the video focus on the prevailing issues associated with the Biden Administration, including inflation, high gas prices, and the historic migrant crisis at the southern border. Since the video went on social media, it has garnered thousands of views and reactions from users. This is a play on a video promoted by the Jonas Brothers, where they are seen filming a funny clip inside the White House.

In the video shared by the Jonas Brothers, the video shows lyrics to a viral video from various spots in the White House. It opens with Nick Jonas saying, "Bing Bong! Are you vaccinated? Yes sir, "Ey yo!" the brothers exclaim, before Nick asks. Who’s the president, man? Who’s the president? " To which Joe and Kevin reply, "Byron! Byron!" What do you want to tell Joe Byron right now? " As Kevin and Nick wrap it up by saying, "What’s up, baby?" Take me out to dinner. " The video ends with Kevin asking if they got it, to which Biden, seen holding the camera, replies, "We got it."

What is even more amusing is Joe Biden's reply in the video, where he corrects the Jonas Brothers and says, "It’s pronounced Biden, guys—thanks for stopping by!". The video left netizens divided in splits. Some appreciated the fun part, while others expressed their political opinions.

One user who saw the video wrote, "Plus 3 more years. He's just warming up". Another person's comment read, "Don't forget about the Afghan disaster and completely failing with COVID". A third person wrote, "This is funny in a sad sort of way."

