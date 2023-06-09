US President Joe Biden Offers Help To Wildfire-hit Quebec, Over 13,500 People Evacuated

US President Joe Biden has offered additional help to Canada’s Quebec as it battles more than 160 forest fires. Quebec premier Francois Legault said that 13,500 people have been evacuated to dafer places due to the raging forest fires. He focussed on Normétal and added that "we had seven aircraft working to try to reduce the rhythm, the progression but still it's worse but still under control."

Biden took to the microblogging platform Twitter and said, "I spoke with PM @JustinTrudeau to offer additional help putting out these fires, particularly those in Quebec that have severe impacts on American communities. I've also directed @NIFC_Fire to continue to promptly respond to Canadian requests for additional firefighting support."

He also emphasised the need to act against climate change and said, "Millions of Americans are experiencing the effects of smoke resulting from devastating wildfires burning in Canada, another stark reminder of the impacts of climate change."

Wildfire smoke reaches Norway

The smoke from Canadian wildfires, which has engulfed sections of the U.S. and Canada in a dense haze, is anticipated to enter Norway on Thursday, according to Norwegian officials. The Norwegian Climate and Environmental Research Institute's atmospheric and climate experts utilised a forecast model to project the smoke's trajectory through the atmosphere.

The smoke has moved across Greenland and Iceland, and observations in southern Norway have shown rising aerosolized particle concentrations, according to the independent scientific organisation. “We may be able to see some haze or smell smoke," Nikolaos Evangeliou, a senior NILU researcher, said. "However, we do not believe that the number of particles in the air here in Norway will be large enough to be harmful to our health.”

(With agency inputs)