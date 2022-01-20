US President Joe Biden Responds To Question About Americans Doubting His Mental Fitness

US President Joe Biden, while addressing a press conference on January 19, responded to a question on why several Americans reportedly doubt his mental fitness. He was told by a reporter at the presser that 49% of Americans consider him "mentally unfit" to hold office. The reporter said this citing a Politico poll, as per Sputnik.

"Why do you think such a sizable portion of the American public has become so concerned about your cognitive fitness?" the reporter asked Biden, to which the US President replied, "I have no idea."

Furthermore, when asked if he thought he had "overpromised" during his election campaign and first year in office, the US President denied and stated that his administration is on the right track. "I didn't overpromise, but I most certainly outperformed everyone's expectations," he said.

Biden also backed his agenda and massive spending plans during the press conference. In response to the Supreme Court's decision to suspend vaccine mandates, Biden stated the court "made a mistake" and that he believes businesses will comply with his requests to require employees to obtain COVID-19 shots.

US' top court halts Biden's vaccinate mandate

Last week, Biden expressed "disappointment" after the country's apex court halted his administration's biggest drive to increase the nation's COVID-19 vaccination rate. The vaccine mandate required employees at large businesses either to get a jab or test on a regular basis and also wear a mask on the job.

US President Biden voiced his concern that the Supreme Court chose to overturn common-sense life-saving rules for large-businesses employees, which were based on both science and the law, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

56% of Americans disapprove Biden's performance as President: Poll

According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans disapproving of his handling of the presidency.

As per the research, 56% of Americans disapproved of Biden's performance as President. Currently, only 28% of Americans want Biden to seek reelection in 2024, with only 48% of Democrats supporting him, the research revealed. Earlier in July last year, 59% of US citizens had approved Biden's performance as the country's President.

(Image: AP)