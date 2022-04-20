US President Joe Biden Reverses Trump's Directive, Restores Fundamental Environmental Law

The United States will be restoring parts of environmental laws, forcing federal agencies to consider climate implications and seek inputs from local communities before approving highways, pipelines and other large projects, as the Biden administration announced on Tuesday, April 19. The administration has restored the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act's provisions. The parts of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) were repealed by former US President Donald Trump.

Supporters claim that the rule is necessary to safeguard the environment from climate change and ensure that government agencies collaborate with local communities to examine alternate solutions. As per the reports of USA Today, in a statement, Brenda Mallory, head of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, stated that restoring these basic community safeguards would give regulatory stability, reduce controversy and assist guarantee that projects are completed correctly. Mallory also said that fixing these flaws in the environmental review process can help projects get forward faster, be more robust and give more benefits to those living nearby.

Environmentalists praised the action

Environmentalists praised the action on Tuesday, expressing confidence that the Biden administration will go much further in restoring policies that were taken down by the Trump administration. The Center for Biological Diversity's government affairs director, Brett Hartl called it an important first step toward restoring environmental law but said the administration still had a long way to go and little time to address environmental concerns. Hartl also said that the Biden administration must ensure that systemic environmental injustice, climate catastrophe, and the extinction crisis are addressed in every federal decision, according to USA Today. He further stated that these critical safeguards must be swiftly restored and then reinforced.

Representatives from that industry slammed the government's measures

In the meanwhile, representatives from that industry slammed the government's measures on Tuesday. Frank Macchiarola, who is a senior vice president of the American Petroleum Institute stated that the measures add more bureaucratic red tape to energy infrastructure projects, including wind and solar, at a time when energy costs are rising in the United States and Europe. He further said that once again, the administration's policy actions do not correspond to their rhetoric about the need for more American energy output.

Image: AP