US President Joe Biden Says COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 12 To Be Available 'soon'

On July 21, Wednesday, President of the United States Joe Biden said that children below the age of 12 could soon be eligible for the novel Coronavirus vaccination. He predicted that the government could allow inculcation for young Americans in the coming months. Biden spoke to a televised town hall in Cincinnati that was hosted by CNN. US President said that children could get COVID-19 vaccine shots by August or later in the fall.

The POTUS also clarified that "soon" in the sense means that scientists are conducting the tests and will make the decision. The US President added that the ultimate decision lies with officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Currently, children under the age of 12 are ineligible for the Coronavirus vaccine.

White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said that it is "very likely" that vaccine data for children under 12 may be out by early winter. He also indicated that vaccines that are currently approved under emergency use authorisation may get full approval from the FDA. While expressing hope for the children's vaccine, Biden displayed exasperation that many eligible people are still reluctant to get a shot.

"If you're vaccinated, you're not going to be hospitalised, you're not going to be in the IC unit, and you're not going to die. So it's gigantically important that...we all act like Americans who care about our fellow Americans," the president said at the forum at Mount St. Joseph University.

COVID-19 cases in US triple over two weeks

COVID-19 cases have tripled in the US amid heavy vaccine misinformation. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for the daily fresh cases in America rose to more than 37,000 over the past two weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) data, just 56.2% of Americans have taken at least one dose of the vaccine.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AP)

Image: AP