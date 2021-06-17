US President Joe Biden Says 'did What I Came To Do' After Meeting With Vladimir Putin

After conducting a significant political meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden explained his participation as 'did what I came to do'. Both the leaders exchanged words with deep differences on human rights, cyberattacks, election interference, and more on Wednesday's Swiss summit. Meanwhile, President Putin called it, "constructive".

With low expectations from both the White House and Kremlin, US President had reached the summit and in the press conference he was also quoted talking about President Putin, "I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior.”

“What will change his behavior is the rest of the world reacts to them, and they diminish their standing in the world. I’m not confident in anything,” reported AP News.

In back-to-back news conference conducted after the meeting, President Joe Biden was heard saying, 'Putin knows I will take action' against Russia to stop them from interfering in US elections. However, a joint statement released by both the countries depicted positivity adding the meeting as "ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risk of armed conflicts and the threat of nuclear war."

President Biden also tweeted describing this meeting as a 'clear' sign that 'America is back'.

That’s a wrap, folks. I’m on my way back to the White House from my first overseas trip as president. After a busy week, it’s clear America is back, our alliances are stronger than ever, and we’re ready to tackle the toughest global challenges of our time alongside our allies. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 17, 2021

On Alexey Navalny

The US President further continued by revealing that Putin knew there would be consequences if jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny dies. Putin, on the other, had indirectly talked about Navalny and added that he had intentionally broken the law and wanted to be arrested when he returned to Russia after receiving treatment in Germany for his near-fatal poisoning.

Joe Biden-Vladimir Putin conference

US President Joe Biden met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking office at the White House, at the Geneva summit on Wednesday and the two reportedly held high-profile talks. Joe Biden's last meeting with Putin was in 2011 when he was the US Vice President in the Obama administration, and Putin was Russia's Prime Minister (but the de facto leader nonetheless). The meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin comes at a time when the relations between Russia and the US have soured for a variety of reasons, but are more bilateral than global in their scope.