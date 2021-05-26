US President Joe Biden Says Half Of Country's Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Calling it a 'big deal' US President Joe Biden on Wednesday informed that half of America's adult population has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

As of today, 50% of American adults are fully vaccinated.



That’s a big deal, folks. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2021

The update from the President comes a month after the country was criticized for hoarding vaccines while several countries are in dire need. After sharp criticism, US had announced to send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data has called the vaccination drive improvement as an important development with vaccines first authorized in December.

White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt at a press briefing on Tuesday called it a 'major milestone in country's vaccination efforts,' reported ANI.

Now, with another week left in May, half of all US adults are fully vaccinated. — Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) May 25, 2021

A report published in The Hill also praised the Biden administration by mentioning that nothing but 1% of the population was vaccinated before President Joe Biden took the charge. The report further added that this makes Joe Biden one step closer to his goal of getting 70 per cent of adults to have at least one vaccine dose by the fourth of July. For now, 61.6 per cent of American adults, or almost 159 million people, have reached this spot.

Aftermath of vaccination

As 50% of the American population has been vaccinated then it means these people in US are allowed to walk without masks in most indoor and outdoor facilities under CDC guidelines. However, those who are not vaccinated with both doses are advised to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

US COVID-19 vaccination drive

The country gave approval to vaccines- Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna first in December 2020 while Donald Trump was still the President. In its initial drive of vaccination, US prioritized certain groups of adults including health care workers and elderly people. Later in February, the country received its third vaccine after emergency approval was granted to Johnson & Johnson.

COVID-19 cases in US

Before reaching the success level of low COVID-19 cases and ramped up vaccination drive, US too had faced a storm of coronavirus cases. In its latest tally, the country recorded 26,000 fresh cases and from the past few days, it is reporting 570 Covid deaths per day. Meanwhile, India is also expecting the COVID-19 vaccine- Moderna to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India next year.

(Inputs from ANI)