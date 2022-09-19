US President Joe Biden stated on Sunday that it is "too early" to decide if he would run for the top post again in 2024, leaving room for speculation that he might not seek another term. According to reports, the US President has often stated that he respects fate immensely and that circumstances might play a role in his decision-making. “Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” Biden told CBS News.

Meanwhile, people in the Democratic circles believe that chances are very bleak that Biden would seek reelection in 2024. The campaign team for Biden anticipates him talking about a second run with his family over the Thanksgiving and Christmas break and hopes he can make a decision early next year. However, Biden's public admission of his indecision raises fresh questions for the 2024 election. He also stated that he cannot make a decision as of now owing to the election laws.

“I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do,” Biden added. When asked about criticisms about him being unfit for the job at his age, 79-year-old Biden responded by saying, "watch me." "I respect the fact that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old.’ But I think it relates to how much energy you have, and whether or not the job you’re doing is one consistent with what any person of any age would be able to do,” he told CBS News.

The majority of US voters do not back either Biden or Trump for 2024 elections: Poll

Interestingly, a recent poll has suggested that the majority of American voters have opposed Biden as well as Donald Trump's candidacy for the next presidential election. In a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll, more than 60% of voters and 30% of Democrats stated Biden shouldn't run for office again, whereas, 57% of voters were against Trump's candidacy. However, the majority of people surveyed also stated they do not have an alternative candidate in mind.

Image: AP