US President Joe Biden Signs Order Making Sexual Harassment A Crime Under Military Code

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to make sexual harassment an offence under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and to improve the military’s response to domestic violence and unlawful distribution of intimate images.

According to CBS News, the move was called by the ‘I Am Vanessa Guillén Act’ in the 2022 National Defence Authorisation Act. It is to mention that Vanessa Guillén was only 20 when she was murdered in April 2020 allegedly by a fellow soldier after being sexually harassed and telling her family she did not trust the military command to follow up on her complaint.

Today, I signed an Executive Order to strengthen how our military justice system addresses several forms of gender-based violence — and added sexual harassment as an offense under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, in honor of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén. pic.twitter.com/7BJoWeBJoT — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2022

While making the announcement, Biden stated that he supports the military removing the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault cases from commanders' control, which would be a big change for the military criminal justice system. As per a press release, Biden said that nothing in the latest amendment shall be construed to make punishable any act done or omitted prior to the date of this order that was not punishable when done or omitted.

“​​Nothing in these amendments shall be construed to invalidate any nonjudicial punishment proceeding, restraint, investigation, referral of charges, trial in which arraignment occurred, or other action begun prior to the date of this order, and any such nonjudicial punishment, restraint, investigation, referral of charges, trial, or other action may proceed in the same manner and with the same effect as if these amendments had not been prescribed,” added the press note.

Order strengthens military justice system’s response to gender-based violence

While speaking at a news briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki separately said the order "honours the memory of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen," whose death is "catalysing national attention to the scourge of sexual violence in our military and helping advance bipartisan military justice reform”. Psaki added that the executive order strengthens the military justice system’s response to gender-based violence. It also delivers on key recommendations from the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military (IRC) that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin launched in March 2021, she said.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that previously Lloyd Austin had appointed an independent commission to submit recommendations as to how best to deal with perpetrators of sexual violence in the armed forces, and how to prosecute them more effectively. The commission had concluded that removing decisions about prosecuting sexual assault from the military chain of command was the only solution. It said that instead of incurring administrative sanctions as was previously the case, perpetrators may receive prison time.

