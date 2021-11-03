US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, said China and Russia committed a “big mistake” by skipping the recently held UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Speaking after the conference, Biden lampooned Beijing stating that with its absence, the Asian giant has lost an opportunity to influence people not only at the summit but also across the world. In contrast, Biden said that his own visit has clearly depicted that “America is back."

“The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader – not showing up, come on. It just is a gigantic issue and they walked away. How do you do that and claim to be able to have any leadership?" the US President said. It’s been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China not showing up. The rest of the world looked at China and said ‘What value are they providing?',” he added.

'No one can escape': Biden at COP26

Speaking at the COP26 conference earlier, US President Joe Biden said that actions taken this decade to contain climate change would be decisive in preventing future generations from suffering, declaring that “none of us can escape the worst that is yet to come if we fail to seize this moment”.

Addressing the UN climate conference, Biden said that the US is not only back at the table, but, hopefully, leading by the power of example. He treated the already visible crisis for the planet as “an incredible opportunity” to reinvent the global economy. He sought to portray the enormous costs of limiting carbon emissions as a chance to create jobs by transitioning to renewable energy and electric automobiles.

“We can create an environment that raises the standard of living around the world. And this is a moral imperative, but it’s also an economic imperative — if we fuel greater growth, new jobs, and better opportunities for all our people,” Biden said as per a press release.

In his speech, the US President also reiterated the US’ commitment to do its part to lower carbon emissions. He said that his nation is going to cut greenhouse gas emissions by well over a gigaton by 2030. Biden added that the United States will also deliver cleaner air and water for children, electrify fleets of schools' buses, increase credits for electric vehicles, and address legacy pollution

