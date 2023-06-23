US President Joe Biden Stands By Characterising Xi Jinping A 'dictator'

In an ongoing display of diplomatic candour, President Joe Biden reaffirmed his characterisation of Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator" during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22. The remark came in the wake of recent tensions between the United States and China and the Biden administration's efforts to strengthen alliances in the Indo-Pacific region.

President Biden, during a speech he delivered at a campaign reception in Kentfield, California, on June 20th, said: "Worry about China, but don’t worry about China. No, but I really mean it. China is real — has real economic difficulties. And the reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two boxcars full of spy equipment in it is he didn’t know it was there. No, I’m serious."

"That’s what’s a great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn’t know what happened. That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course up through Alaska and then down through the United States. And he didn’t know about it. When it got shot down, he was very embarrassed. He denied it was even there".

What did Biden say today?

During today's press conference, President Biden stood by his earlier remarks, emphasising the importance of maintaining the Quad alliance consisting of the United States, India, Australia, and Japan. He highlighted the need to protect international air and sea lanes and assured that the partnership was not an attempt to encircle China but rather to uphold international rules and norms.

#WATCH | ...We had an incident that caused some confusion but Secretary Blinken had a great trip to China. I expect to be meeting Chinese President Xi sometime in the future: US President Joe Biden issues joint press statement with PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/fQrFUkdG12 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

President Biden also expressed his respect for India and its democratic values, acknowledging the shared commitment to democratic governance that India and the United States hold. He referenced Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China, which aimed to rebuild relations between the two countries.

The President's remarks reaffirm the Biden administration's focus on strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China's assertive actions and promote a rules-based international order.

The US President's response was pursuant to a question by a reporter who asked: "Your comments at a fundraiser this week appear to be the first time in recent memory that a sitting US President has called the Chinese leader a dictator, did those comments on Xi undermine or complicate US' relationship with China?"