US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 With 'very Mild Symptoms'

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and experiencing "very mild" symptoms. According to Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, the President is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication intended to lessen the severity of the illness. She further stated that Biden will isolate himself in the White House in accordance with CDC recommendations, and continue to properly perform all of his duties during that time.

"He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," the White House press secretary said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre went on to say that the President will discharge his duty in isolation until he tests negative in accordance with White House practice for positive COVID cases, which goes even beyond CDC recommendations. She added that Biden will resume in-person work once his test results are negative. "Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," the statement further reads.

Medical Unit to notify Biden's close contacts

According to the White House, the Medical Unit will notify all of the President's close associates, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interected with him on Wednesday, July 20. "The President's last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result," it stated.

CDC issues fresh COVID travel advisory amid rising cases

It is significant to mention here that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released fresh Travel Health Notices (THNs) to alert its citizens regarding the resurgence of COVID-19 across countries. The CDC stated that it has been monitoring the risk in several regions and issued travel advisories in accordance with the status of the reemergence of the cases as the COVID-19 situation has drastically changed in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the CDC also added at least seven countries to the "high" risk category including Iraq, Columbia, South America, Kosovo, Paraguay, Suriname, and North Macedonia.

Image: AP/Shutterstock