US President Joe Biden To Address World On Taliban Capturing Afghanistan

United States President Joe Biden will address the world on the Afghanistan issue on Monday at 1.15 am IST. This is the first time that the President will speak on the issue after the Ashraf Ghani-led government surrendered to the Taliban forces, as one after the other provinces fell to the military group, the final one being the capital city-Kabul. Thereafter, as the now 'Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan' indulged in the discussion for the 'peaceful transfer of power' with the council, the US officials after destroying all the evidence fled from the war-torn country.

United States representative speaks in UNSC emergency meet

Joe Biden's address will come right after the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. In the meet held earlier in the day, America's representative warned the Taliban for 'swift and strong' military action if anything happens to US personnel or any action of the military group risks the evacuation mission.

"Over these past weekends members of the international community join together to say unequivocally that every Afghan should be able to live in safety, security, and dignity. We also call all parties in Afghanistan to ensure safe departures, protection of human rights, and property. Today, I want to reiterate, re-emphasize this call- the civilian population including journalists and non-combatants must be protected. Attacks against civilians, civilian objects must stop," the representative of the USA said, after UN chief Antonio Guterres made it very clear that leaving alone civilians was 'not an option'.

Afghanistan Emergency - All you need to know

It all started in 2001, when four commercial flights were hijacked, two of which were flown into the World Trade Centre in New York, one in the Pentagon building in Washington, and one in a field in Pennsylvania, killing over 3,000 people. The responsibility of the attacks was taken by Al-Qaeda, whose leader Osama Bin Laden was lying in the protection of the Taliban, the ruler of Afghanistan back then. In a bid to extradite Osama Bin Laden, the United States approached the Taliban but when they refused to help, the military intervened. They removed the Taliban and pledged to form a democratic form of government there, which was indeed formed in 2004. Hamid Karzai, the leader of the Popalzai Durrani tribe was elected the first President. Miffed by this, the Taliban continued its attacks.

As per reports, in 2020, the US signed a deal with the Taliban for peace in Afghanistan. As part of the deal, the US and NATO agreed to withdraw all troops from the country within 14 months. Joe Biden, keeping in line with the agreement announced that the troops would all be withdrawn on August 31, steps toward which the US started taking from July itself. Making the best use of the opportunity to re-establish its regime, taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, the Taliban gradually encircled the government in Kabul. Finally, on August 15, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, fleeing via helicopters, the Taliban held talks with the Ghani government and took over Kabul along with the Afghan military.